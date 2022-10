CLEVELAND (WJW) – Motorists are being asked to avoid a portion of the Ohio Turnpike.

The travel alert tweeted by the Ohio Turnpike states a crash has caused delays in Cuyahoga County.

All westbound lanes at milepost 164 are blocked, and traffic is being diverted off the turnpike at Exit 173 (I-77/Cleveland.)

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest on this developing situation.