Traffic alert: New closure times announced at I-480 Valley View bridge project

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-480 Valley View bridge project is moving right along and entering the next phase of changes, which will close some lanes starting today.

The landmark bridge that sits high above the Cuyahoga River Valley, spans 4,155 feet and carries up to 180,000 vehicles a day, has been getting a facelift since Fall 2017.

The 40-year-old bridge decks have reached the end of their lifespan so they are being replaced, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Also, a new bridge is being built between the two existing westbound and eastbound bridges to ensure that drivers can use four lanes of traffic in both directions during the upgrades.

When the project is finished, the new bridge will stay, adding two more lanes of traffic in each direction.

ODOT, on Friday, released a revised schedule of closure times that will impact drivers starting tonight at 7 p.m.:

I-480 westbound to I-77 northbound and southbound ramps will be closed on Friday, September 10, at 7 p.m. through Saturday, September 11, at 6 p.m. ( Detour will be I-480 west to State Rd. to I-480 east to I-77)

They expect the bridge to be done by June 2024.