Crews begin repairs at water main break that trapped drivers in 3-foot flood

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Fire Department rescued drivers trapped in floods reaching 3 feet after a water main break on Saturday morning.

The department sent out a warning in a tweet for drivers to avoid the area near E.152 and Woodworth. The road is closed at this time.

Cleveland fire says they responded to the scene around 7 a.m. and rescued two men in two separate vehicles.

The Cleveland Water Department says the leak is located at Collamer and Euclid on a 10″ main. The water was running downhill and collecting at Woodworth & E. 152nd. They’ve isolated the leak and stopped the water flow so they can start repairs.

They are working with East Cleveland to salt the area but drivers are reminded to drive carefully in work areas.