CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash along I-90 westbound slowed the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, at about 7 a.m., the right lane was blocked on I-90 West beyond Eddy Road.

As of 8:15 a.m., traffic was moving again.

There is no word on what caused the crash. According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, the accident involved a motorcycle.

