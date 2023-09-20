HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic was backed up along I-480 westbound for more than an hour Wednesday morning because of a motorcycle accident.

The highway has since reopened and the scene has cleared.

Credit: SkyFOX

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the westbound lanes closed in the area at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

480W CLOSED Middleton -Stow Rd. due to a motorcycle accident in Hudson — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 20, 2023

Shortly after 7 a.m. one lane reopened, and then the highway fully reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.