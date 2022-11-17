CLEVELAND (WJW) — Morning commutes are impacted as Northeast Ohio is getting pounded with heavy lake effect snow on Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is issued for Lake ang Geauga Counties until 10 p.m. Thursday. A lake effect snow warning issued for Ashtabula until 10 p.m. Thursday. Lake effect snow continues in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula. We are watching this band as it shifts ESE into Cleveland and the near eastside between 5-8 a.m.

The National Weather service tweeted, “The band of snow is beginning to move inland. A burst of moderate to heavy snow will likely move south across the Cleveland area during the morning commute.”

7:30 a.m.

The left shoulder is blocked on I-77 North beyond Akron-Canton Airport, due to a crash.

7:15 a.m.

A crash has the left lane blocked on I-271 North beyond Chagrin Blvd.

7:05 a.m.

The left lane is blocked on Ramp I-271 North to I-90 West after a crash.

The right lane is blocked on I-90 West beyond I-77 South, due to a disabled vehicle.

A crash closed the left lane on I-480 East near Miles Road.

Speeds are reduced on I-90 in both directions in Lake County. A Level 3 Snow Emergency has been declared for Ashtabula County. That means roadways are closed to non-emergency travel.

The Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted that “more than 70 snowplows are on the roads in District 12 as we head into the morning commute and more snow is expected.”

Lake effect snow slams into Northeast Ohio (Credit: ODOT)

Stay with FOX 8 for lake effect snow updates and it’s impact on the roadways.