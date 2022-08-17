(WJW) – A crash near Dead Man’s Curve closed a portion of I-90 Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported I-90 westbound was closed from SR-2 just before noon.

The on-ramp from E. 26 to I-90 West is open.

Video from SkyFox showed an overturned semi.

Towing crews were on the scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8 they do not have a timeline on how long it will take to clean up the crash. There are no reports of injuries.

