CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio WJW) — A Monday afternoon crash closed all lanes of Interstate 77 South at Brecksville and Granger roads.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up at least as far as Pershing Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The leftmost lane was reopened just before 4:30 p.m., according to the department.

ODOT reported a dangerous slowdown in the area, as drivers normally traveling about 62 mph are now moving at about 18 mph.

The crash scene appeared resolved just before 5 p.m.