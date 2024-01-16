PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW0) – Two semi-trucks were involved in an overnight crash that had fully closed I-76 westbound in Portage County for several hours.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, traffic was able to squeak through in the far left lane.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the lane restrictions are on I-76 West between State Route 14 and State Route 44.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports one person was transported to a nearby hospital. Hazmat was called to the scene but was deemed unnecessary.

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.