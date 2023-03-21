ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – If your early morning commute takes you along I-71 Northbound in Ashland County you may need to find another route.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic along I-71 is restricted between U.S. 30 and U.S. 250 because of an accident. Just one lane is open. Earlier in the morning all lanes were closed.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken has learned the accident involved two semi-trucks. At least one was “fully loaded.” It’s not clear what the semi was hauling, but clean-up efforts are underway. Officials tell FOX 8 there were no serious injuries.
According to ODOT, emergency crews are on the scene. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen.