ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – If your early morning commute takes you along I-71 Northbound in Ashland County you may need to find another route.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic along I-71 is restricted between U.S. 30 and U.S. 250 because of an accident. Just one lane is open. Earlier in the morning all lanes were closed.

OHGO Map_Courtesy of ODOT

FOX 8’s Patty Harken has learned the accident involved two semi-trucks. At least one was “fully loaded.” It’s not clear what the semi was hauling, but clean-up efforts are underway. Officials tell FOX 8 there were no serious injuries.

According to ODOT, emergency crews are on the scene. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen.