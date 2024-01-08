CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A fatal crash caused delays on I-490 Westbound at E. 55th Street Monday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Police tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the accident that happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 resulted in two fatalities.

Fatal accident WB Opportunity Corridor at 490 https://t.co/O55gaKg0H4 pic.twitter.com/SoRUfPHWfC — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 8, 2024

Video below shows a look at the scene and delays from GroundFOX.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.