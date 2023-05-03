[Editor’s note: The video above is a look at the scene of the crash shortly after 8 a.m.]

(WJW) – Traffic is once again moving along I-480 Eastbound after several lanes were blocked for about an hour.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there was a crash just beyond Transportation Blvd/E. 98th Street.

At about 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes were closed. Eventually, one lane reopened but traffic remains backed up in the area until the roadway fully reopened.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the crash involved several vehicles. There has been no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

