(WJW) – A portion of I-480 near Maple Heights is closed.

The westbound stretch of the highway beyond SR-8 /Northfield Road is shut down because of a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras in the area show that the highway has been closed for more than an hour.

At about 10:30 a.m. there was a significant backup as two Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers blocked the highway.

As of noon, the highway remains closed.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

