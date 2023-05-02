[Editor’s Note: The report above shows the scene at about 5:30 a.m.]

(WJW) – Traffic is moving again along I-271 after both directions were closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

At about 5:30 a.m. ODOT cameras showed traffic was at a standstill near Cedar Road.

FOX 8‘s Patty Harken reported power lines were down in the area.

At about 6 a.m. ODOT cameras showed traffic was moving again in both directions.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest breaking news and weather.