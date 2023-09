[Editor’s Note: The report in the video player above shows the crash shortly after SkyFOX arrived on the scene.]

(WJW)- A four-car crash on I-480 eastbound caused delays during the Thursday morning commute.

Shortly before 7 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the left and center lanes of the highway were blocked near the Crocker Stearns exit. The crash has since been cleared.

Credit: SkyFOX

The accident happened just ahead of a construction zone.

There has been no word on injuries or what caused the crash.