CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several lanes of I-90 westbound were blocked near E. 55th Street during the Tuesday morning commute.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, the delays were caused by a 5-car crash.

The crash temporarily blocked three left lanes of traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The scene cleared shortly after 9:30 a.m. There has been no word on what caused the accident.