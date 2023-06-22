MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A fatal crash has closed a portion of I-71 Northbound, reports FOX 8’s Patty Harken.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of I-71 N, between I-271 and State Route 303 in Medina County, are closed.

Patty Harken tweeted that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday and involves two box trucks and another vehicle.

At one point, all northbound lanes of the highway were closed, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the far left lane has since reopened.

The right two lanes will remain closed while emergency crews continue to work.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest breaking news and weather.