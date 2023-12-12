(WJW) – Crashes on I-90 eastbound caused delays Tuesday morning.

Both accident scenes have now been cleared.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, around 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes were blocked on I-90 East at West Blvd/Lorain Ave because of a crash.

Earlier, around 7 a.m., two right lanes were blocked on I-90 East beyond W. 44th Street and W. 41st Street because of another crash involving five vehicles.

There has been no word on what caused either of the crashes.