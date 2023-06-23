[Editor’s Note: The traffic report above in the video player above is from around 6:00 a.m. on June 23, 2023]

(WJW) – The morning rush hour has been off to a rocky start for those who take I-71 Northbound.

Earlier this morning, two portions of the highway were closed due to two separate crashes.

As of 6 a.m., I-71 Northbound is closed at I-480.

I-71 Northbound at Bagley Road reopened after a fatal crash happened around 2 a.m.

Credit: ODOT

FOX 8 Photo



But, I-71 Northbound is still closed near W. 150th Street due to a crash involving a semi-truck. Police tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the area could be closed for a couple of hours to clean up a fuel spill. The accident resulted in minor injuries, according to police.

Credit: ODOT

Credit: ODOT

Credit: ODOT

There has been no word on what caused the two separate crashes.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest breaking news and weather.