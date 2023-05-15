[Editor’s Note: Check out Monday’s top headlines in the video player above.]

(WJW) – A crash along I-90, near Dead Man’s Curve, has traffic backed up.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the two left lanes are blocked on I-90 East at State Route 2 West.

Traffic cameras provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation show emergency crews on the scene.

There has been no word on what caused the accident or if anyone was hurt.

