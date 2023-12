(WJW) – A crash blocked several lanes of I-90 westbound during the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, two left lanes were blocked beyond Eddy Road in Bratenahl. Traffic was backed up for about an hour.

SkyFOX

Credit: ODOT

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports two vehicles were involved.

2 right lanes open 90 WB past Eddy RD. https://t.co/OOgjoSxgYD — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 6, 2023

There has been no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.