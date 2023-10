(WJW) – A crash is blocking several lanes of I-480 westbound.

The accident is just beyond Transportation Blvd/E 98th Street.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m.

Accident 480W on Valley View Bridge pic.twitter.com/KVTc1CPB1k — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 16, 2023

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left three lanes are blocked.