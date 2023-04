AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Avon police asked drivers to avoid the area of State Route 611 and I-90 Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a crash with injuries. Views from SkyFOX showed a car smashed into a semi-truck.

As a result, the intersection at State Route 611 (Colorado Avenue and Chester Road) was blocked. This included the SR 611 interchange at I-90.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Avon police said the area had reopened.