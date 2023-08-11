MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of I-71 northbound in Medina County is closed after an overnight crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday, not far from the location of an earlier semi-truck fire.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports all northbound lanes are closed at US 224, before State Route 18.

Motorists are being detoured to I-76 east to State Route 94 north to State Route 18 west back to I-71.

Officials say, two people were hurt. One was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other person’s injuries were minor.