CLEVELAND (WJW) — All lanes of Interstate 71 North beyond the exit for U.S. Route 42, Pearl Road, Fulton Road and West 25th Street were blocked Thursday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

An state traffic camera along I-71 at Denison Avenue showed multiple fire engines and an ambulance at the scene.

The camera showed the two right-most lanes were re-opened just after 4 p.m. The scene was fully cleared later in the afternoon.

Stay with FOX 8 News for updates on this developing story.