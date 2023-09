BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 480 West beyond state Route 176 on Monday afternoon.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic being directed slowly in a single lane past the crash scene.

(Ohio Department of Transportation)

As of 1:30 p.m., traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Interstate 77 interchange.

Traffic was seen moving normally again by 2 p.m.