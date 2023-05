(WJW) – A stretch of I-77 Northbound has been shut down due to a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the highway beyond State Route 21 at Brecksville Road is closed.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports a vehicle is flipped over. It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

At about 8:30 a.m. traffic could be seen backing up.

Courtesy: ODOT

