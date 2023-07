AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of I-76 in Akron has reopened after a Sunday morning crash.

According to officials, at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, the westbound lanes beyond Market Street/State Route 18 were shut down due to an accident. By 10:40 a.m. the highway had reopened.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

