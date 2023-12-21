AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is moving again in Akron, after an early morning crash near the Central Interchange.
Below is a look at the scene on I-76 westbound at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked on I-76 West at Inman St/Johnston St because of a crash.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Accident 76 WB at Central Int. Expect delays.— Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 21, 2023
Motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.