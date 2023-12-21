AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is moving again in Akron, after an early morning crash near the Central Interchange.

Below is a look at the scene on I-76 westbound at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Credit: ODOT

Credit: ODOT

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked on I-76 West at Inman St/Johnston St because of a crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Accident 76 WB at Central Int. Expect delays. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 21, 2023

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.