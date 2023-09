CLEVELAND (WJWW) – All lanes on I-90 Eastbound have reopened after an early morning crash closed the stretch of highway.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, a vehicle flipped shortly before 7 a.m. The eastbound lanes, beyond West Boulevard/Lorain Avenue, were temporarily closed.

SkyFOX

Harken also reported police on the scene had some issues of their own. SkyFOX shows a police cruiser getting a tire changed.

SkyFOX

There has been no word on injuries or what caused the accident.