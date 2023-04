(WJW) – A car fire along I-90 westbound slowed the Friday morning commute for some motorists.

At about 5:30 a.m. the fire blocked the left two lanes on I-90/SR-2 West beyond E 200th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The video above is a FOX 8 report of the scene at about 6 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m. the fire was out and the scene was clear, according to ODOT.