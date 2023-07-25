SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning motorists who travel I-77 northbound that they could encounter a detour late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Beginning Tuesday, July 25 from 10 p.m., until Wednesday morning, July 26 at 3 a.m., I-77 northbound at U.S. 224/I-277 will be closed, according to ODOT.

The closure is due to pavement replacement.

The detour will be I-77 northbound to U.S. 224 eastbound to Kelly Ave. to U.S. 224 westbound.

You can keep up-to-date on Ohio traffic by downloading the OHGO app.