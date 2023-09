MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes of state Route 8 South were closed Wednesday at the Ohio Turnpike for a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Macedonia Police Department in an alert sent just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday stated the crash happened near Boston Mills Road.

Traffic was backed up to East Highland Road, according to the police department.

Motorists were encouraged to find an alternate route.