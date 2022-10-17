Video above from SKYFOX showed traffic backed up for miles.

(WJW) – The Monday morning commute is off to a rocky start after an accident along Interstate 71.

The scene is in the Northbound lanes before Snow Road.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken is reporting from SKYFOX that several vehicles, including a semi, appear to be involved. (Below is her report on FOX 8 in the morning from 8 a.m.)

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone has been hurt.

FOX 8 Photo

