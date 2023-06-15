BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A traffic crash on Interstate 480 West just before West 150th Street has slowed traffic, according to the police department.

It was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

As of 3:15 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic was backed up well beyond the West 130th Street exit.

Currently, the left and right lanes of the interstate are closed, but the center lane remains open, police said.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.