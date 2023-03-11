CHICAGO (WJW) — Saturday was not St. Patrick’s Day — the Irish holiday won’t officially hit until Friday — but still the city of Chicago did not let the weekend before go by without turning a river running through it green, as per tradition.

For more the 60 years the city, overseen by the local plumbers union, has pumped bright dye into the Chicago River, causing quite the spectacle in honor of its St. Patrick’s Day parade (usually held the Saturday before the big day).

Watch this year’s event in the video player above (Credit: Dan Angell via Storyful).

The city of Cleveland, which does not turn its river green, is celebrating instead with a parade on March 17. Find out more about that right here.