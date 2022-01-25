Trader Joe’s opening soon in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Trader Joe’s will soon be opening another neighborhood grocery store – this one in Mentor.

The grand opening is set for 8 a.m. on Friday, February 4 at 9474 Mentor Avenue, along historic Route 20, between Old Johnny Cake Ridge Road and Heisley Road. A short ceremonial ribbon cutting is planned 5 minutes before doors open.

The 9,900 square-foot store will be the 7th Trader Joe’s in Ohio and the 3rd in the Northeastern part of the state. Shoppers will see artwork highlighting several points of interest in the area, including Lake Erie, Headlands Beach State Park and the Mentor Lagoons.

More than 95 percent of employees hired at the Mentor store are from the neighborhood and hiring is still underway. You find out more and apply here.

Trader Joe’s began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area and now has more than 525 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Learn more here.