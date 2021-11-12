Trader Joe’s chicken patties recalled due to contamination

(WJW) – More than 97,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products are being recalled from Innovative Solutions, Inc.

The patties may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” specifically pieces of bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products were sold across the U.S.

Here are the items under recall:

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers (lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, 2721)

9-lb. bulk pack boxes with 72 pieces of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders (lot codes 2361, 2631)

The products have establishment number “EST. P-8276.”

The products were made from Aug. 16 to Sep. 29, 2021.

FSIS is concerned some products may still be in people’s freezers.

You can return the items at your place of purchase for a refund.