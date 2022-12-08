Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John’s journey with cancer Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Tracy said John has another round of cancer treatment in the books.

“We are troubleshooting a few issues, but this man never ceases to amaze me!” Tracy said in the post.

John was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018.

We at FOX 8 would like to thank Tracy for everything she does and continue to wish her, John and their family all the best.