CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fox 8’s Tracy McCool is sharing a thankful message as her husband continues his fight against cancer.

In an Instagram post, Tracy said her husband, John, has just wrapped up a four-month clinical trial at the James Cancer Center in Columbus and they have now returned to their “comfort zone” at the Cleveland Clinic for care.

In the post, she said, “We will continue with standard care as long as it’s working. It was so great to see all our sweet friends at the clinic. They welcomed us with open arms. Thank you for your love, kindness, and keeping hope alive!!”

John has been treated at the Cleveland Clinic since his diagnosis four years ago.

We wish them all the best!