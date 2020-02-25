Tracy McCool promotes colonoscopies as husband battles with colon cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- After FOX 8's Tracy McCool provided an update on her husband John's battle with colon cancer, she now has a message: Don't put off that colonoscopy.

John was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in the fall of 2018. Now, they realize the illness was so preventable.

"When I look back at his situation, you know, you want to kick yourself. Because colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death, but it's one of the most preventable because there is a simple test that can, not only detect it, but prevent it," Tracy said.

The national guidelines suggest getting a colonoscopy at age 50, while the American Cancer Society recommends everyone age 45 and older be screened. But doctors say if you have a family history or show symptoms of colon cancer, the earlier you are screened, the better.

"I think to myself, if I would have gone when I was 35 or 30 years old, then maybe I would have had stage one cancer or maybe they would have been able to do surgery," John said. "But instead, I waited until when I was told when I was 50 and the news wasn't good."