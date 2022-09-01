Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

(WJW) – FOX 8 anchor Tracy McCool shared a positive update on her husband John’s journey with cancer.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Tracy shared that they have been at the James Cancer Center in Columbus for another round of clinical trial treatment.

In the post, Tracy said John’s brain and MRI scans, as well as CT scans, were stable.

“Come on blood pressure!!” Tracy said. “This is the one number he needs to lower before he’s cleared for another round of clinical trial treatment.

John was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018.

We at FOX 8 would like to thank Tracy for everything she does and continue to keep her, John and their family in our prayers.