EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The 32-year-old driver of a tractor-trailer was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash along Interstate 76 in Portage County.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near mile marker 44 in the township, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Canton man was traveling west along I-76 when his 2001 Kenworth truck suffered an equipment failure, causing his vehicle to move off to the right side of the road. It overturned, struck several trees and caught fire.

The man was taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.