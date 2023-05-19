(WJW) – Many will wake up today with temperatures around 60°, perfect for the morning jog or taking the dog out.

For much of Friday, we’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few passing showers are possible through the day but most are dry and warm, in the mid-upper 70s.

We’re tracking a cold front tonight.

Showers and storms develop after 8 p.m. and continue through the night.

Lingering showers Saturday morning then much drier in the afternoon. Everyone is dry by 1 p.m.

0.25-0.75″ or rain possible.

The temperature outlook for next week is trending warmer late next week/early Memorial Day weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.