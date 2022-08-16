CLEVELAND (WJW) – A rinse and repeat of the forecast tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms as the pattern stays stagnant.

Heading into Wednesday, the coverage drops even more but some of us will still see a few highly localized, brief showers.

Today’s overall coverage:

Drier as we head into the middle and end of the week but much warmer with highs back in the 80s. Our next chance at decent rain returns this upcoming weekend.

Long range outlook shows brief periods of warmth (mid 80s) with most of the heat staying west.

Above is the latest 8-day forecast.