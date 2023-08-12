(WJW) – Dry with sunshine from late morning through early afternoon.

If storms can tap into the high humidity with the early sunshine, they could develop by 2 p.m. at the earliest.

A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest threat. Right now, the storm potential window is from mid-afternoon through 8 p.m.

Here is Saturday’s futurecast radar:

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the FOX 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Monday: Widespread rain/storms later in the day.

Showers linger early Tuesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

