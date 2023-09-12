(WJW) – Rain arrives this morning and will bring a wet morning commute.
By early to mid-afternoon, a cold front will arrive and shift most of the rain further east while western communities will dry out.
A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but showers will mainly be light to moderate.
Wednesday will be cooler with a north wind and scattered lake-enhanced showers mainly in the afternoon.
The next front arrives Sunday with showers into Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
