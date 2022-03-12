Traci Braxton, sister of R&B singer, dead at 50 from cancer, report says

From left, Evelyn Braxton, Trina Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Traci Braxton arrive at the PEOPLE Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014 at The Sayers Club in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for People Magazine/AP Images)

(WJW) — A report says Traci Braxton, sister of R&B singer Toni Braxton, has died from cancer. She was 50.

According to a report from TMZ, Traci Braxton’s husband, Kevin Surratt made a statement saying, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

TMZ says Traci’s sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she died.

She appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values” and is best known for her acting in “Sinners Wanted,” “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.”

She also rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 with hit song, “Last Call,” and also recorded “Broken Things” featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda and Trina.

She leaves behind her husband, Kevin Surratt and a child.