CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are more than 30 brands represented at the 2023 Cleveland Auto Show, but no one has a larger display of vehicles than Toyota.

“It’s definitely nice for people to come in, step in, feel, sit, touch, see – just get a visual on the vehicles which has been very tough to do for the past couple of years,” Brunswick Auto Mart’s Mo Hanini said.

Hanini is the sales lead for Brunswick Toyota. He said 30 models of all types are at the IX Center, bringing a lot of excitement for guests.

Of those models, two are among the top selling in the country. Rav4 is the top selling SUV and Camry is the top selling car, but Hanini is looking forward to the newest models to hit the lineup.

“The Toyota Crown, which is going to be hitting the market here within a few months, the Mirai, the GR86, which is a great sportscar,” he said.

Dale Hogue is a guest from Bellevue, Ohio, who is visiting the auto show to get a handle on the new SUV market.

“Trying to find something good that’s a good family vehicle,” Hogue said. “Right now, I have a small SUV that’s got three rows, so probably looking for something similar that about has Highlander’s size, or something that would be three rows, but not real big.”

With a family of four, he’s looking for something that’s dependable and economical.

“I mean, Toyota, known for good quality, but also they’ve got some good options and they have some dealerships nearby,” he said.

Hanini said Brunswick Toyota is also offering big deals linked to the auto show.

“If you let us know that you came to the auto show, we do have a coupon worth $500,” he said. “And if you take an in-stock vehicle, specifically in the Toyota department, you can use the rebate as sort of a $500 certificate that can be applied to any vehicle in stock at the dealership.”

The Cleveland Auto Show continues through Sunday, March 5. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and preteens and kids ages six and under get in free.

More information can be found here.