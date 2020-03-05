This photo shows a logo of Japan’s auto giant Toyota Motor in Tokyo on May 8, 2015. Toyota said May 8 its annual profit accelerated 19 percent to a record 18.1 billion dollars as the world’s biggest automaker capitalised on a weak yen and strong demand in North America, despite being sideswiped by a series of recalls. AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Toyota has expanded its recall of vehicles by more than a million because of issues with the fuel pumps. In January, that number was 700,000.

Now the total stands at 1.8 million, the company said.

The recalled Toyota and Lexus model vehicles can stop operating and cause the engine to fail.

“If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel,” the company said. “If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

The added models under recall are:

2013-2014 Model Year Lexus GS 350;

2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460;

2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F;

2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350;

2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t;

2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350;

2018 Model Year Lexus GS 300;

2018-2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

If you drive one of those vehicles, the company will notify you by early May, and Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump at no cost to you.

Owners can call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331, Lexus at 1-800-255-3987 or go online at nhtsa.gov/recalls to enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information and find out if your vehicle was recalled.